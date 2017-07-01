Hundreds celebrate Canada 150 in Port Burwell

Lilly Arnold, 8, of Caledonia was among dozens of children who enjoyed free cupcakes as part of the Canada 150th anniversary celebration in Port Burwell on Canada Day, Saturday, July 1. Hundreds of local residents and visitors descended upon downtown Port Burwell for a parade, the singing of O Canada and God Save the Queen, a cake cutting ceremony by local dignitaries, a free barbecue, children’s activities, live music and much more. Lilly said her family visits Port Burwell every Canada Day during their annual summer camping trip.