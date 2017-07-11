Town ends OPP costing

In a split recorded vote, Aylmer councillors during their Monday, July 10 meeting put an end to having the Ontario Provincial Police prepare a quote for service to potentially replace the existing town police.

Voting in favour of a resolution to abandon the OPP costing process and to disband the town’s Joint Advisory OPP Costing Committee were Councillors Sheri Andrews and Pete Barbour, Mayor Greg Currie, Deputy Mayor Mary French and Cr. Arthur Oslach.

Cr. Ann Laur and Cr. Ted McDonald voted against the motion.

Cr. Andrews is the chairman of the Aylmer Police Services Board and Mayor Currie is the other council appointment to the board.

The recent revelation that the OPP would not use the existing police headquarters and would require Aylmer to find and pay the entire cost for a new building to house an OPP detachment proved to be the tipping point to end the costing process.