Huge hay barn lost to fire

A hay barn, 80 feet wide by 600 feet deep, was destroyed by fire on the north side of Vienna Line east of Hacienda Road late on Thursday night, Oct. 11, and early on Friday morning, Oct. 12. Malahide firefighters fought to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to surrounding fields of dry corn stalks that had not yet been harvested. The loss is expected to amount to millions of dollars. A dull red glow from the fire reflected off clouds could be seen almost 10 kilometres away in Aylmer.