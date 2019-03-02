Pedestrian, 81, dies in collision with pickup

An Aylmer man, 81, died after being hit by a pickup as he was crossing Talbot Street West on foot between Caverly Road and Park Street on Saturday, March 2, at 9:53 a.m.

Aylmer Police Sergeant Nick Novacich said the man was unresponsive after the collision, and resuscitation efforts by police, firefighters and paramedics at the scene and on the way to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by ambulance were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Sgt. Novacich said police were still investigating.

So far, they had determined the pickup truck involved, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, was eastbound on Talbot, driven by a Malahide man, 69.

Charges were pending, but officers were still asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact police.

Talbot Street was closed for five hours between Caverly Road and Rutherford Avenue for the investigation, and then reopened to traffic.