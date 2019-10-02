Warning comes with 2020 Bayham capital budget

Bayham councillors on Tuesday night, Oct. 1, unanimously approved in principle the municipality’s capital projects budget for 2020.

That will allow Bayham to issue tenders for next year’s work almost immediately, in an effort to get the lowest possible prices from contractors.

However, Administrator Paul Shipway and Treasurer Lorne James warned hard times could be coming.

The Ontario government was reviewing grant programs that had covered much of the cost of capital works, and might reduce or eliminate them.

