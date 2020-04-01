Aylmer Police lay charge for breaching quarantine

Aylmer Police have charged a town man, 42, with breaking a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Canadians who have returned from abroad.

Chief Zvonko Horvat said police received a report on March 30 that the man, who had recently returned from another country, was violating the self-quarantine measure.

Police spoke to the man, explained the order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and warned him.

On Tuesday, March 31, an officer on patrol saw the man making deliveries in town, and as a result he was charged.

“Citizens are reminded that police will not tolerate blatant disregard for safety of citizens of Aylmer and Ontarians,” Chief Horvat warned. “There is a reason why government passed the legislation, and everyone needs to do their part to minimize the risk of exposure to the global pandemic.

“If you chose to violate the order, you will be charged.”