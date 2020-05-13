COVID-19 cases down to single digits

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed through medical testing in the Southwestern Public Health Region, which includes Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, dropped to seven as of Wednesday, May 13.

Locally, Malahide continued to have two cases and St. Thomas two. Oxford dropped to three, with two in Woodstock and one in South-West Oxford.

So far to date, a total of 63 cases have been confirmed in the Southwestern area. Four have died as a result of the disease, and 52 have recovered.