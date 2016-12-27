Gunshots on College Line

The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what are believed to be gunshots fired from a westbound vehicle along College Line north of Aylmer just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 that had projectiles enter two residences.

The gunshots were thought to possibly be related to an attempted break-in by a man wielding a firearm who confronted an occupant at a business on Carter Road east of Aylmer just before 9 p.m. the same night.

No one was injured but during the attempted break-in, a window was broken.

The suspect was described as a “slender male,” in his mid-20s, about five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall and wearing a blue baseball cap.

He left the scene in a dark coloured sport utility vehicle.