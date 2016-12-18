“The First Leon” tells the story of Christmas at Springfield Baptist Church

Alanna Tenk as Mary and Liam Robinson as Joseph are at first turned away from the Bethlehem Inn by its owner, played by Lucas Carroll, who also portrayed the title character in “The First Leon” in a rehearsal at Springfield Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 16. The show tells the story of Noel, who tries out for every part in a Christmas pageant without success, making him realize how Mary and Joseph felt when they told the inn had “no room” for them. The second of two performances will be held at the church Sunday night, Dec. 18.