Assumption hosts youth free throw competition

Jeffery Heide of Summers Corners Public School won the boys age 9 division of the annual Aylmer Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship held at Assumption Catholic Elementary School on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26. Jeffery, along with all of the other first place winners of the boys and girls age divisions from 9 to 14, qualified for the District Championship which will be held at Monsignor O’Neil Catholic Elementary School in Tillsonburg starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Springfield Public School won the Pat Bourgeois Memorial Award for the top team performance of the Aylmer event with a total of 30 points.