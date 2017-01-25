At the foul line

Straffordville Public School Senior girls basketball player Skye Martineau, front, lined up a free throw with teammate Audrey Froese looking on during a game versus Aylmer Davenport Public School at Summers Corners Public School on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Davenport won 14-13. The Straffordville PS Senior girls basketball team next plays at East Elgin Secondary School on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and hosts a set of games on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Game times are usually shortly after the school day ends at around 3:45 p.m.