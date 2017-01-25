Math is fun?

Davenport Public School resource teacher Bonnie Brown, middle, explained the “Cube Challenge” to Percy Thompson and his mother Jessie Thompson during the Aylmer school’s “Math Extravaganza” on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24. After feeding pizza to a crowd of about 100 children, parents, siblings and grandparents, Davenport teachers then showed how mathematics is now being taught in fun and interesting ways compared to the staid “you have to always do it this way” of the past. The Cube Challenge was one of several math games and competitions held in classrooms throughout the school that night. There was also a theme basket raffle, surprise gift bags and prizes handed out.