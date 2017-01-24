BAD Bantam C finish fourth

BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Bantam C Girls Hockey player Caitlyn Plant, left, watched her goalie Michaila Farrugia make a glove save on a South Oxford Inferno shot during a game played on Saturday, Jan. 21 at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer. The BAD Blazers blanked the Inferno 5-0. The BAD Girls Hockey Association hosted their 18th annual tournament that weekend from Friday to Sunday with several girls hockey associations and hundreds of players in multiple age divisions from throughout Ontario participating. The BAD Bantam C team lost their first game of the tournament 2-1 to the St. Thomas Panthers in Belmont and tied their second game 2-2 versus the Ilderton Jets in Aylmer on Friday, won their third game against South Oxford in Aylmer then lost to the eventual champions, the Soo (Sault Ste. Marie) Lady Lakers, 5-1 later on Saturday in Belmont to end their fourth place run at the tournament.