Bantam Eagles come from behind to defeat St. Thomas
Monday, January 23rd, 2017
Selecia Wall of the East Elgin Youth Basketball Club’s Bantam team, right, battled for the ball with two St. Thomas Shock players including Moira Haldenby (#6) during a game played at East Elgin Secondary School (EESS) in Aylmer on Friday evening, Jan. 20. The East Elgin Eagles came from behind after a slow start to win their season opener 25-19. Julie Nagelhout was East Elgin’s top scorer with 11 points. The East Elgin Bantams host a tournament at EESS on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
