Bayham approves 2% tax levy increase
Tuesday, January 10th, 2017
Bayham councillors during a special meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 3 approved the 2017 operating budget that includes $77,563 more in taxation over 2016, a two-percent tax levy increase.
During the meeting, councillors approved a staff recommendation to add a “reserve transfer” of $138,410 to the 2017 operating budget to make the two-percent increase. The budget had started with a potential levy reduction.
