Tykes hit the ice at Complex

Aylmer Green Tyke hockey players Tegan Dunn, front, and Hadley Botzang chased the puck with Belmont White player Liam DeWaele in behind during a game at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. The teams did not officially track the score of the game. It was the first formal game of the season for both of Aylmer’s Tyke teams with the Grey team visiting Belmont the same day to face the Blue team.