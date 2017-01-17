Clarion call for organ donation

The late Josh Field, an East Elgin Secondary student who died following a car crash in 2009, still lives for his family, including his mother Kathryn.

That’s because she and her husband approved the donation of his organs, which went to improving or saving the lives of several others, who, as she said, continue to walk around “with bits of Josh in them.”

“If you’re a generous person, if you’ve got nothing else than anyone can do for you, why not donate your organs?” she asked.

She was one of three speakers at assemblies for senior students at EESS Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, encouraging them to sign up as organ donors.