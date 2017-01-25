Crash east of Aylmer sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle crash east of Aylmer on Talbot Line (Highway 3) between Hacienda Road and Summers Corners Public School that happened not long after the school day ended on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24 sent one of the drivers to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. It appeared that a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had been travelling east rear-ended an orange Dodge Caliber crossover that had also been heading east. North Side Towing employee Gregg MacKenzie is seen here starting to load the damaged pickup onto a flatbed truck before it was removed from the scene. Talbot Line between Hacienda Road and Summers Corners Public School was closed to traffic by Malahide volunteer firefighters for about an hour for Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police to conduct their investigation and for both vehicles to be taken away.