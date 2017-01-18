Crosswalk broken on Talbot St. W.

Town public works employee Peter Loewen swept debris shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after the north side lights of the overhead crosswalk at Talbot Street West at Myrtle Street in Aylmer were broken. Seen behind Mr. Loewen were long-time town public works employee Jim Legg along with Aylmer Police Sergeant Nick Novacich and Constable Charity Duckworth. The crosswalk lights were broken by a swing bar on the side of westbound dump truck. Due to a mechanical failure, the swing bar came loose, was caught by the wind and struck the overhead crosswalk lights. No one was injured and the dump truck driver immediately stopped and called the police after the damage happened.