Davenport cruises past Straffordville PS

Hayden Kebbel, left, of the Aylmer Davenport Public School Senior boys basketball team was defended by Straffordville PS’s Ethan Fehr during a game played at Summers Corners PS on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25. Davenport won 31-20. East Elgin Secondary School will host two East Division Senior boys basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 1: Summers Corners PS versus Davenport starting at 3:45 p.m. and Straffordville PS takes on St. Thomas Mitchell Hepburn PS at about 4:30 p.m.