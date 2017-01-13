EESS Seniors hosting weekend tournament
Friday, January 13th, 2017
East Elgin Secondary School’s Tim Nanephosey took a shot after stealing the ball in his team’s end of the court and racing it to the Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute hoop during a Senior boys basketball game, Friday night, Jan. 13. EESS is hosting an eight-team weekend tournament. The gold-medal game will be played at East Elgin Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Photography by : Rob Perry
