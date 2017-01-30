Fire severely damages Springfield home

A fire severely damaged a home at 48 Ashton Street in Springfield on Monday morning, Jan. 30. A neighbour said the first Malahide firefighters arrived at about 10:10 a.m. and at the time flames were seen coming from the roof and side window of the house. The couple living at the residence and their two young children were not home when the fire started. A Malahide Fire Department spokesman said the fire was contained to the two-storey section of the house with the single storey portion sustaining smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire and where it started was undetermined at the time and was still under investigation.