Lambeth upends Spitfires 5-1

Aylmer Spitfires goalie Andrew Harriman-Duke kept an eye on the puck to one side despite action in front of his net during a Junior C hockey game against Lambeth, Saturday night, Jan. 28. Just six days earlier, Aylmer had squeaked by Lamber 5-4, but this time the opposition came out clearly on top with a 5-1 victory. Aylmer is in third place in Junior C West Division with a record of 23 wins, 11 losses and two ties.