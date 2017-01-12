Flood watch for Catfish Creek

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issued a flood watch on Thursday morning, Jan. 12 with warmer than normal temperatures melting the snow and ice and the expectation of rain showers later in the day.

“This is an assessment that a high probability exists for flooding of low-lying flood-prone areas within the watershed,” CCCA water management technician Peter Dragunas stated in the advisory. “Due to unseasonal weather conditions, rains, increased snow melt and an extensive warming trend there is a potential for flooding to occur.”

He said high water flows in Catfish Creek and its tributaries result in unsafe channel bank conditions and other unpredictable dangers around waterways, adjacent fields and parkland, urban storm drains, small streams and creeks.

Mr. Dragunas encouraged residents to be cautious near open bodies of water and to keep children and pets away from waterways during flood watches and other times of high water flow.

The flood watch was to remain in effect for 24 hours or until 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.