Last-minute goal saves win for EESS girls

Rayah Wilson of host East Elgin Secondary School got tangled up with a Woodstock Collegiate Institute player during a girls hockey game at East Elgin Community Complex, Thursday morning, Jan. 12. EESS led comfortably 3-1 in the third period when Woodstock woke up and launched intense attacks, tying the game with 1:30 left. But East Elgin scored with 55 seconds remaining to seal the 4-3 victory. EESS plays again today at EECC at 3:15 p.m. against West Elgin Secondary School.