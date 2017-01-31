Malahide Deputy Mayor Mike Wolfe dies at 49
Tuesday, January 31st, 2017
Malahide Deputy Mayor Mike Wolfe, a small business owner and entrepreneur noted for his community-minded and helpful nature, died at London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital on Monday afternoon, Jan. 30.
He was 49.
His wife, Trudy Knott, said Mr. Wolfe died of a combination of illnesses after suffering a heart attack at his Dingle Line home east of Aylmer on Dec. 14.
