Man rescued from silo at Kingsmill

A 51-year-old Central Elgin man was rescued by Malahide volunteer firefighters from a corn silo he became trapped in at Kingsmill located on Ron McNeil Line northwest of Aylmer on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27.

A representative of Kingsmill confirmed on Monday afternoon, Jan. 30 that the incident happened at their business and that the man who was rescued “was fine” and was back to work that day.

The Kingsmill representative would not comment further.

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police Constable Adam Crewdson said officers responded to a call about a man “stuck in a corn silo on Ron McNeil Line in Malahide Township” on Friday, Jan. 27 at about 4:10 p.m.

“Malahide Volunteer firefighters attended the scene and were able to remove the male before any serious injury happened,” Const Crewdson said, adding Elgin-St. Thomas paramedics transported him to hospital “as a precaution.”

“During the investigation it was learned that the male was in the process of moving corn from one silo to another,” Const. Crewdson said. “The Elgin County OPP would like to remind anyone working in enclosed spaces to follow proper safety protocol.”

A Malahide Township spokesman confirmed the Ontario Ministry of Labour attended the scene.