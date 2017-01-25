Old garage makes way for apartment building

An old building housing a long vacant garage, shop and apartment on Wellington Street just south of Talbot Street West in Aylmer was demolished by excavator operator Rodney Clark of Gagnon Demolition of McGregor (located about a half hour south of Windsor) on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. Removing the building, which once was part of a used car business, will allow the construction of a new 10-unit one storey affordable housing apartment building being developed by Cherry Street, a local non-profit organization.