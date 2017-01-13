Polar bear dip for charity

Mike Warnock, district manager for Liquor Control Board of Ontario, sank back into the icy waters of Lake Erie, just off Port Burwell’s East Beach, as he and Grand Bend Manager Dave Holmes fulfilled a promise Friday, Jan. 13, to go for a polar bear dip if employees raised over $500 at local stores for Children’s Hospital of London Health Sciences Centre and Mothers Against Drunk Driving over the Christmas holidays. Workers in fact brought in $890. The two men had to stamp through ice to get to near-freezing water below and, good spots, did so not just once but also a second time.