Power outages affected Malahide, Bayham

High winds and resulting damage done to trees caused wide-spread power outages for rural Hydro One customers throughout southern Ontario including in Malahide and Bayham overnight Tuesday, Jan. 10 into Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Jim Stafford of Hydro One confirmed there were “numerous outages” in the East Elgin area.

He said Hydro One crews from Aylmer and Woodstock continued to work on restoring power to Malahide and Bayham customers throughout the day into the evening on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Mr. Stafford called the number of affected customers “a moving target” and he reported 175 were without electricity on Wednesday afternoon.

The original notification sent out by Hydro One about the power outages stated 319 customers were without electricity in the zone served by the Aylmer operations office.

Most customers would have their electricity restored by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the notification stated.

Mr. Stafford said some customers wouldn’t have their power restored until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

ERTH Corporation and Erie Thames Powerlines President and Chief Executive Officer Chris White wasn’t aware of any significant issues affecting the electricity customers in the Town of Aylmer or anywhere else in the Erie Thames services area due to the high winds overnight Wednesday, Jan. 10 into Thursday, Jan. 11.