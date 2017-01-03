Aylmer Flames Midget Local League forward Tyler Lammers, right, tried a quick turn to avoid a Simcoe Warriors LL2 defender during the annual Christmas Local League hockey tournament held at East Elgin Community Complex on Thursday, Dec. 29. Lammers’ teammate Tyler Thomas looked on at left. The Flames won that game 7-3 but lost their first game to the Port Stanley LL2 Sailors 5-0 and their final game to the Tavistock LL1 Titans 4-2.