Silver finish for BAD Novice HL

Reilly Knelson of the BAD (Belmont-Aylmer-Dorchester) Girls Hockey Association’s Novice House League team, left, celebrated after scoring a goal against the Walkerton Capitals on Friday morning, Jan. 20 at East Elgin Community Complex, the first game of the 18th annual BADGHA tournament that a host team played. The BAD Novice HL team tied Walkerton 2-2 and then went on to finish second overall, and take home silver medals, at the end of the tournament after losing the championship final in overtime on Sunday, Jan. 22 to a team from London.