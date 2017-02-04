Dozens attend Belmont Lions Spaghetti Dinner

Owen Charlton, 7, was thoroughly enjoying his noodles and tomato-meat sauce during the annual Belmont Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner at Belmont Arena and Community Centre on Friday evening, Feb. 3. Attended by dozens of hungry local residents, the spaghetti dinner, which included garlic bread and Caesar salad, raises money for Belmont Lions Club initiatives including purchasing technology tools for pupils attending South Dorchester Public School. The event included a silent auction with many donated items from the community. Each year the spaghetti dinner usually raises about $1,000.