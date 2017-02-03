Pickup rollover south of Aylmer

A red Ford pickup tru ck rolled over onto its side into the west ditch along Imperial Road just south of Aylmer town limits and north of Bradley Creek Line late on Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. This photo was taken at about 5:45 p.m. as Malahide volunteer firefighters inspected the truck. The condition of the truck’s driver and any other potential occupants was not immediately known and Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police officers were also on the scene conducting the initial investigation. That portion of Imperial Road was covered by ice due to blowing snow and traffic. The road was closed in the immediate area for the truck to be cleared and for the police to finish their on scene investigation. No further information was available.