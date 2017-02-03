Electives make learning come alive

Volunteer Rick Dy kxhoorn, left, provided advice as Aylmer Immanuel Christian School pupil Joshua Manning put together a small engine during one of the winter Electives workshops held at the school on Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. In its second of five consecutive weeks, the Electives “serve as a means to make learning come alive and spark new interests, as community members share their gifts, talents and vocations in small groups,” said Immanuel Christian School Principal Keith Cameron.