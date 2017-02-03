Electives make learning come alive
Friday, February 3rd, 2017
Volunteer Rick Dykxhoorn, left, provided advice as Aylmer Immanuel Christian School pupil Joshua Manning put together a small engine during one of the winter Electives workshops held at the school on Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. In its second of five consecutive weeks, the Electives “serve as a means to make learning come alive and spark new interests, as community members share their gifts, talents and vocations in small groups,” said Immanuel Christian School Principal Keith Cameron.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.