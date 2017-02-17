Immanuel Christian has The Voice
Friday, February 17th, 2017
Aylmer Immanuel Christian School Grade 4 pupils Promise Atkinson, left, Delilah Krahn, Allyson Mantel and Eden Shelton practiced their singing and dance moves in music teacher Amanda Cameron’s classroom during a winter Electives workshop called The Voice on Friday afternoon, Feb. 17. Other electives workshops included everything from small engine repair to health and beauty styling. The electives “serve as a means to make learning come alive and spark new interests, as community members share their gifts, talents and vocations in small groups,” said Immanuel Christian School Principal Keith Cameron.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
