Immanuel Christian has The Voice

Aylmer Immanuel C hristian School Grade 4 pupils Promise Atkinson, left, Delilah Krahn, Allyson Mantel and Eden Shelton practiced their singing and dance moves in music teacher Amanda Cameron’s classroom during a winter Electives workshop called The Voice on Friday afternoon, Feb. 17. Other electives workshops included everything from small engine repair to health and beauty styling. The electives “serve as a means to make learning come alive and spark new interests, as community members share their gifts, talents and vocations in small groups,” said Immanuel Christian School Principal Keith Cameron.