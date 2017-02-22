Serving up the pancakes at Immanuel Christian
Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017
Grade 4 pupil Aryanna Lockyer, left, said a big yes to Grade 7 pupil Sahiya Klassen on having whipped cream added to her flapjacks and maple syrup during Aylmer Immanuel Christian School’s annual pancake lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A group of volunteers cooked the meal which was marking Shrove Tuesday (Feb. 28) six days early as the prior Wednesday worked out better for the school to have the lunch.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
