Serving up the pancakes at Immanuel Christian

Grade 4 pupil Aryanna Lockyer, left, said a big yes to Grade 7 pupil Sahiya Klassen on having whipped cream added to her flapjacks and maple syrup during Aylmer Immanuel Christian School’s annual pancake lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A group of volunteers cooked the meal which was marking Shrove Tuesday (Feb. 28) six days early as the prior Wednesday worked out better for the school to have the lunch.