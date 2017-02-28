Shrove Tuesday at Assumption means pancakes for lunch
Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
Kindergarten pupil Aubrey Campbell, left, held out her plate of pancakes for volunteer “grandma” Marg White to pour maple syrup over them during a Shrove Tuesday luncheon at Assumption Catholic Elementary School in Aylmer on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Kindergarten pupils were fed first that day with older classes rotating through the gymnasium afterwards.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
