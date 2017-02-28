EESS wins South title, vying for Southeast
Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
Adam Walker, left, delivered a rock which East Elgin Secondary School teammates Owen Kerr and Brandon Blakely prepared to sweep during Thames Valley Regional South championships at Aylmer Curling Club on Friday, Feb. 24. Both EESS boys and girls rinks defeated teams from Central Elgin Collegiate Institute to take the victory and advance to Southeast championships at the Ingersoll Curling Club on Wednesday afternoon, March 1.
Photography by : Rob Perry
Leave a Comment
Fields marked with * are required for submission.