Spitfires sweep Sailors in quarterfinal series

Aylmer Spitfires Junior C hockey team made short work of Port Stanley Spitfires in their best-of-seven quarterfinal playoff series over the last week.

Aylmer won 5-2 in the opening game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5-2 again on Friday, Feb. 10, 9-4 in game 3 Saturday, Feb. 11, and 4-1 in game 4 Sunday, Feb. 12.

Spitfires get to take a breather now, until their semfinal opponent is determined.