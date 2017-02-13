Central Elgin man killed in Elgin Road crash

Dennis Wilson, 65, of Central Elgin was killed on Sunday morning, Feb. 12 after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a tree on Elgin Road south of Cromarty Drive between Mossley and Highway 401.

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police Constable Liz Melvin said police, Thames Centre volunteer firefighters and Middlesex London Emergency Medical Services responded to the single vehicle crash at 7:26 a.m. that morning.

She said a black Chevrolet car was travelling north on Elgin Road when it left the road and struck a tree on the east side of the road.

Mr. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remained in fair condition on Monday morning, Feb. 13.

Elgin Road was closed from Cromarty Drive to Mossley Drive until about 11:50 a.m. that morning.

Const. Melvin said the crash remained under investigation.