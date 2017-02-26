Spitfires take Game 2 of series of semifinal series

James Collins, left, of host Aylmer Spitfires Junior C hockey team celebrated after scoring his team’s third goal, assisted by Jake Morin, right, and (not pictured) Cody Underhill during Game 2 of the Yeck Division semifinal series against Exeter at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday night, Feb. 25. Aylmer won Game 1 2-1 in Exeter the night before, and this game 5-3. Game 3 is in Exeter tonight (Sunday, Feb. 26) at 7:30 p.m.