Coffee House attracts a crowd

Clarissa Giesbrecht sang Wait for It, a song from the Broadway musical Hamilton, during the latest Coffee House at East Elgin Secondary School on Tuesday evening, March 7. Coffee House provides EESS students an opportunity to perform in public with the support of the school’s Performance Arts Council. Performances that evening ranged from songs with and without live instruments, dance, comedy and more. All of the proceeds of that evening’s Coffee House were to be donated to Aylmer Corner Cupboard food bank.