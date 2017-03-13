Fossils fascinate at Aylmer Library

A full room of children, along with some parents and grandparents, were on hand for the Mysterious Rocks March Break program at Aylmer Old Town Hall Library on Monday afternoon, March 13. Marshall Fields, 11, of London brought his fossil collection to Aylmer that afternoon and let the children take a closer look by handing most of the non-brittle ones out after he explained what they were. Marshall’s Monumental Fossil Experience included items like dinosaur teeth, invertebrates, amber, arrow heads and more. Marshall is the cousin of Aylmer Library assistant Julia Fricke.