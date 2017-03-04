Good turnout for annual Mahlon Hale bonspiel
Saturday, March 4th, 2017
Greg Minnema, left, and Jesse Silverthorn, right, swept hard under the watchful eye of skip Mike Silverthorn (Jesse’s dad) during a morning first draw game of the 51st annual Mahlon Hale Service Club and Community Volunteer Bonspiel held at the Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday, March 4. The event was a fun day where curlers and non-curlers from different community organizations can socialize and get to know more about each other.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
