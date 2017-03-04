Good turnout for annual Mahlon Hale bonspiel

Greg Minnema, left, and Jesse Silverthorn, right, swept hard under the watchful eye of skip Mike Silverthorn (Jesse’s dad) during a morning first draw game of the 51st annual Mahlon Hale Service Club and Community Volunteer Bonspiel held at the Aylmer Curling Club on Saturday, March 4. The event was a fun day where curlers and non-curlers from different community organizations can socialize and get to know more about each other.