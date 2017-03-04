Icy splashing in Port Stanley

A group of cold temperature defying participants splashed through the Lake Erie surf at Port Stanley’s Little Beach for the third annual Childcan Polar Bear Dip on Saturday morning, March 4. Several Childcan supporters, some in colourful garb, braved the freezing water in groups to raise money and awareness of childhood cancer. Dozens more family and friends of the dippers, along with curious local residents and visitors, watched from the beach. Organized with the Port Stanley Firefighters Association, this year’s Polar Bear Dip raised about $30,000.