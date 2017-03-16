Home ice disadvantage

Luke Bettencourt of Aylmer Spitfires Junior C hockey team set up for a shot on the Dorchester Dolphins net during Game 4 of their best-of-seven Yeck Division championship series at East Elgin Community Complex, Wednesday night, March 15.

Playing at home is supposed to be an advantage, but that hasn’t worked out for either the Spitfires or the Dolphins in their Junior C Yeck Division.

Neither team, after four games, has managed to win at home, leaving the series tied at two each.

On Wednesday night, March 15, Aylmer lost 2-3 to Dorchester at East Elgin Community Complex.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second Dorchester tallied to take the lead. In the third, the two teams traded goals, with both for Aylmer coming from James Collins, including one on the powerplay. But with Dorchester scoring two of its own, it came out on top 3-2.

Game 5 is Friday , March 17, at Dorchester at 7:30 p.m., with Game 6 back at East Elgin Community Complex Saturday at 7:45 p.m. Game 7, if required, will be played in Dorchester Sunday at 7:30 p.m.