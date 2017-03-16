March Break bird watching at the Complex
Thursday, March 16th, 2017
Children attending the East Elgin Community Complex March Break Day Camp on Thursday, March 16 made little bird models and then binoculars to watch them during a craft session. The theme for that day camp was animals. Other themes throughout the week included sports, science, art and games. There were 14 children enrolled that day and an organizer said that was about the average for the week.
Photography by : Craig Bradford
