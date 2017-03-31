Plenty of questions, few answers at library public forum

The majority of speakers at a public forum about the future of the Aylmer library were in favour of keeping the facility in the downtown core and against moving it into hall space at East Elgin Community Complex.

Organized by The Aylmer Express and held on Thursday evening, March 30 at a near capacity Old Town Hall Theatre, the second floor of the same building that houses Aylmer’s current library, those in favour of putting the library at the Complex were given multiple opportunities by the forum’s moderators to explain the reasoning behind their stance.

Instead, speaker after speaker extolled the virtues of keeping an expanded library in the downtown or provided examples of why putting the library at the Complex was a bad idea.

Other supporters of a downtown library were critical of the financial reasoning behind moving the library to the Complex.

Only two of the four Aylmer councillors who voted in favour of a recent surprise resolution to move the library to the Complex by Jan. 1, 2018 attended the meeting: Cr. Pete Barbour, who moved the resolution, and Cr. Ted McDonald, who seconded it. Only Cr. McDonald spoke during the meeting.

The other two, Cr. Arthur Oslach and Cr. Sheri Andrews, who both confirmed with organizers they would attend the forum, were absent without notice.