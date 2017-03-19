Spitfires force game seven

Aylmer Jr. C Spitfires goalie Andrew Harriman-Duke made one of his 46 saves on 50 shots during his team’s 5-4 home victory over the Dorchester Dolphins in game six of their Yeck Division final series at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday night, March 18. Aylmer’s win forced game seven the next night, Sunday, March 19 in Dorchester, puck drop at 8 p.m., to decide which team claims the Yeck Division championship and moves onto the Provincial Junior Hockey League West Conference championship series against the Essex 73’s.